Indian troops intensify operations in occupied Kashmir

Kashmiris asked to observe shutdown on January 26

Srinagar, January 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have intensified cordon and search operations in the already besieged Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region to harass and intimidate the people ahead of India’s Republic Day, the 26th January.

The troops have been conducting massive cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Islamabad districts in the Kashmir Valley and in Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda and other areas of Jammu region for the past several days. The troops’ actions have created a sense of fear and insecurity among the masses. The Indian forces’ personnel have set up check points on all roads and intersections where commuters and even pedestrians are subjected to frisking while vehicles are checked thoroughly. The Indian police are using drones to keep a close watch on the movement of people in the territory.

Meanwhile, people of the Kashmir Valley remained confined to their houses due to the ongoing military lockdown and internet blackout on the 171st consecutive day, today.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leader, Nisar Ahmed, in a statement issued in Srinagar asked the people of occupied Kashmir to make the strike on 26th January a success to give a clear message to the international community that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

On the other hand, senior Kashmiri Advocate Zafar Ahmed Shah giving his arguments today, in the Indian Supreme Court, which is hearing pleas on abrogation of Article 370, said the court cannot ignore the fact that the Kashmir dispute lies with the UN. He also submitted that the abrogation of Article 370 was illegal adding the reason given for the August 5, 2019 constitutional order was indeed a constitutional fraud. He also contended that there is no reason for allowing people from other states to come and buy property in occupied Kashmir.

