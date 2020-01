Srinagar, January 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The youth was killed during a search and cordon operation by the Indian troops in Awantipora area of the district. The operation was going on from two days in the area.

An Indian soldier and a Special Police Officer (SPO) were killed in an attack in the same area on Tuesday.

