JKPL urges IOK people to mark India’s Republic Day as Black Day

Srinagar, January 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that January 26 is Republic Day for Indians but it is a Black Day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKPL leader, Nisar Ahmed, in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the people of occupied Kashmir to make the strike on 26th January a success to give a clear message to the international community that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and want settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per their aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.

Paying glowing tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and the victims of Gow Kadal, Handwara and Kupwara massacres on their martyrdom anniversaries, the JKPL leader said that the Kashmiri martyrs had rendered their lives for the Kashmir cause and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the liberation struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

