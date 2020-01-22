Syed Ali Gilani unwell, people asked to pray for his speedy recovery

Islamabad, January 22 (KMS): The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani is feeling unwell for the last few days and people have been asked to pray for his early recovery.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, today, the APHC-AJK Convener, Syed Abdullah Gilani has appealed people of occupied Kashmir, Pakistan and in particular the Muslims across the world to pray for the speedy recovery of the ailing veteran leader. He also asked the Imams of mosques to hold prayers during Friday congregations for the early recovery of the nonagenarian leader.

Pertinently, Syed Ali Gilani is under house arrest for the last several years not having an easy access to his doctors. The APHC Chairman has been providing leadership to the freedom movement despite his old age.

