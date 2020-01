Srinagar, January 23 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed people to pray for the full and speedy recovery of its chairman Syed Ali Gilani.

The APHC, in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the heath of APHC chairman has deteriorated. Syed Ali Gilani is suffering from multiple ailments and presently he is facing a breathing problem.

