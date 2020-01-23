FM Qureshi urges UK to play role in peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

Islamabad, Jan 23 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasized the importance of maximum restraint and steps for de-escalation by all sides in the Middle East.

Talking to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a telephonic conversation, he said situation in Gulf region carries serious implications for the peace and security as well as world economy.

He also apprised British Foreign Secretary about evolving security situation of the region and shared Pakistan’s concerns with regard to the latest developments in the Middle East.

He apprised of Pakistan’s efforts to defuse tensions in the region through active diplomatic engagement with relevant parties.

He also highlighted grave human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and urged UK to play its role in peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also briefed his British counterpart on Pakistan’s efforts in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister invited Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

British Foreign Secretary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to support diffusion of tensions and secure peace and security in the region.

He also highlighted the positive trajectory of Pak-UK relations and expressed hope that these will continue to strengthen in the years ahead.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to ensure peace and security of the region.

