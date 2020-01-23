‘India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in IOK’

Islamabad, January 23 (KMS): APHC-AJK leaders, Pervez Ahmad Shah and Zahid Ashraf, have said that India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day, 26th January, in occupied Kashmir as it has forcibly occupied the territory against the will of Kashmiri people.

APHC-AJK leader and the Vice Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Islamabad said, as January 26 or August 15 come nearer, Indian troops intensify their atrocities to a great extent in the occupied territory and people are harassed in the name of so-called security.

He termed the statement of Indian Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat that de-radicalization camps should be set up for the Kashmiri people as most dangerous, adding that the international community should take notice of the Indian plan. He said that the people of Kashmir had been facing Indian brutalities for demanding their right to self-determination.

Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah said that India had continuously besieged the people of the territory since August 5, last year, when it repealed Kashmir’s special status. He said that thousands of Kashmiri had been lodged in different jails of the territory and India and many had been subjected to enforced disappearance. He appealed to the UN, US, UK, European Union and other world powers to take a strict notice of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

APHC-AJK leader and the Vice Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in his statement in Islamabad said that India had no moral right to celebrate its Republic Day in occupied Kashmir as it had been brazenly denying birthright to the people of Kashmir. He said though India itself had not only pledged plebiscite to Kashmiris but had also been a signatory to many UN Kashmir resolutions calling for a free and fair referendum in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination.

He strongly condemned the recent killings of Kashmiri youth across the occupied Kashmir by the Indian troops.

He also thanked the people and government of Pakistan for their unwinding support to the freedom-loving Kashmiri people in their just liberation struggle.

