Indian top court reserves judgement on Article 370 bench

New Delhi, January 23 (KMS): Indian Supreme Court, today, reserved an order on whether to refer the issue of abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, to a larger bench.

A five-Judge constitution bench of Justices NV Ramana, SK Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant on Thursday concluded hearing the petitions challenging the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

The petitions were filed after the Indian government scrapped the said Article in August last year and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories namely, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in violation of local and international laws and norms.

