Indian troops continue operations in several districts of IOK

Srinagar, January 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continue to conduct violent cordon and search operations in several districts of the territory.

The troops during the cordon and search operations are subjecting people to frisking and harassment in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Indian troops and police personnel have also conducted door-to-door searches in Pazalpora, Bijbehara, Khrew, Awantipora, Tral, Hajin, Kangan, Handwara, Kupwara, Rafiabad, Zainageer, Mendhar and other areas.

The ongoing military operations have caused immense hardships to the locals and have made their lives miserable.

