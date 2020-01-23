Kashmir Day arrangements reviewed

Lahore, Jan 23 (KMS): Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said in unity with the federal government on February 5, public rallies, seminars and other events would be held to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers across the province.

He was chairing the Kashmir Committee Punjab meeting in the Punjab Assembly here. PML-N MPA Dr Mazhar, Secretary Information Raja Jehangir Anwar, Secretary Transport and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed the arrangements for Kashmir Day rallies. Briefing on the proposed events, the secretary information said that at the official level, the main function will be held on Mall Road in which prominent public and private persons including the chief minister and ministers will participate while Kashmir rallies, seminars and conferences will be held in each district simultaneously. The briefing stated that contests for writing, speech, painting, photo exhibition and national songs regarding freedom of Kashmir will be held in educational institutions across the province and human hand chains will be created on the borders of Kashmir and Punjab. The law minister directed Transport Department to exhibit banners and flexes of Independence and Kashmir based messages on public transport across the province. He directed the law enforcement agencies to provide full security to all the events on Kashmir Day.

Painting exhibition: The Lahore Arts Council is holding a painting exhibition titled “Blood in the Valley” to highlight the Kashmir issue and promote Kashmiris’ struggle movement. Alhamra has invited people from all Pakistan to participate in this exhibition. Participants can be submitted their artworks till January 30 at Alhamra Art Gallery, the Mall.

The exhibition will open on February 5 at Alhamra Art Gallery. The basic purpose of this exhibition is to highlight the current situation of Kashmir and show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Magazine for women: Punjab Women Development Minister Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has expressed her enthusiasm about release of the second edition of Women Development Department’s digital magazine and said it will help create digital linkages with women for two-way communication.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the minister stated that the second edition of magazine was aimed at addressing the issues in real time. Women Development Department Secretary Ambreen Raza said in line with its initiatives to ensure empowerment and equal rights for the women of Punjab, the department was set to release the second edition of their digital magazine, AuratBaa’Ikhtiyar.

Like this: Like Loading...