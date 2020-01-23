Mirwaiz appeals IOK people to observe Jan 26 as Protest Day

Srinagar, January 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has appealed the people to observe Indian Republic Day, January 26, as a Protest Day as India has usurped all the political, religious and social rights of the Kashmiris.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, India every year celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 while it is violating all democratic and human values in Kashmir which is an eye-opener for the international community.

He said that India had launched a new series of human rights violations in the occupied territory from August 5 last year. He added that Hurriyat leaders, activists, students, lawyers, trades and members of civil society had been lodged in different jails of India and the territory and imposed military siege, which was the worst kind of human rights violation.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the Kashmiri people had no option but to hold peaceful protests to express their anger against the Indian repression, therefore, this time the people of Kashmir would fully observe Protest Day on January 26 so that the world could once again be conveyed that Kashmiris wanted to live with honour and dignity by getting rid of India’s forced occupation.

