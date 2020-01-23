Radio SHK

audio_icon-300x300[1]

You need to download VLC to play the Radio

Normalcy acrobatics in full swing: Mehbooba Mufti on Union ministers’ visit to Kashmir

CAA Add comments

Srinagar, Jan 23 (KMS): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday termed the visit of Indian ministers to occupied Kashmir “curated photo” opportunity to show there is normalcy in the region, even though there is “internet shutdown” in the valley.
“Normalcy acrobatics in full swing. Kashmir continues to reel under a crippling internet shutdown & political leaders remain detained. There is massive surveillance & heavy troop presence yet curated photo ops continue,” a tweet on Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter handle reads.


Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti has been operating her mother’s Twitter handle since August 5 when the PDP president was placed under detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 provisions.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: