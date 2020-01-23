Normalcy acrobatics in full swing: Mehbooba Mufti on Union ministers’ visit to Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 23 (KMS): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday termed the visit of Indian ministers to occupied Kashmir “curated photo” opportunity to show there is normalcy in the region, even though there is “internet shutdown” in the valley.

“Normalcy acrobatics in full swing. Kashmir continues to reel under a crippling internet shutdown & political leaders remain detained. There is massive surveillance & heavy troop presence yet curated photo ops continue,” a tweet on Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter handle reads.

Normalcy acrobatics in full swing. Kashmir continues to reel under a crippling internet shutdown & political leaders remain detained. There is massive surveillance & heavy troop presence yet curated photo ops continue https://t.co/uPpRzVPi3W — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 22, 2020



Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti has been operating her mother’s Twitter handle since August 5 when the PDP president was placed under detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

Like this: Like Loading...