PM lauds Azerbaijan’s support to Kashmir at OIC forum

Davos (Switzerland), Jan 23 (KMS):Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his country’s support as a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran Khan expressed these views in his meeting with President Aliyev on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos, Switzerland.

“The two leaders discussed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations that are marked by mutual trust and support,” the statement mentioned.

The Prime Minister updated President Aliyev on the grave and systematic human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as the devastating impact of the Indian Government’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The two sides reiterated mutual support for each other’s national causes and resolved to further deepen bilateral relation in all fields.

It was also agreed to maintain frequent bilateral exchanges, including at the highest level.

President Aliyev invited Prime Minister Khan to visit Azerbaijan.

