US President urged to help settle Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, January 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum has urged the US President, Donald Trump, to put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian authorities had tightened the so-called security across the occupied territory ahead of India’s Republic Day, the 26th January, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

He appealed to the people of the occupied territory to observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day to convey the message to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their soil.

He termed India’s arrogance and stubbornness as impediment in establishing peace in South Asia. He said that Pakistan as a prime party to the Kashmir dispute had always advocated settlement of the dispute but India never showed sincerity.

“We hope the US President, by keeping in view the aspirations of the people of Kashmir, would urge the government of India to settle the dispute and fulfill his promise in this regard,” he added.

Expressing serious concern over the escalating tension between Pakistan and India, he said that the loss of civilian lives along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary could be prevented if the Kashmir dispute was settled in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

