Years on, victim of custodial disappearance remains untraced

Srinagar, January 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members of a victim of custodial disappearance, Sirajuddin Farooqi, have urged the international human rights organizations to help them trace his whereabouts.

It has been 28 years since Sirajuddin Farooqi, bother-in-law of freedom activist, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, was subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian troops in Srinagar. Farooqi, who hailed from Safa Kadal area, was arrested by the troops of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on January 22 in 1992 during a nocturnal raid on the house of Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar at Nowhatta in Srinagar. Ever since, his family has been seeking his whereabouts.

The family members said that Farooqi had come to attend a family function at the residence of his in-laws from where he was picked up along with his brother-in-law, Fayaz Ahmed. However, the family said, Fayaz was released after three months.

“We don’t know whether he is dead or alive. We are waiting for him to return for the past 28 years,” said the family members. They urged the United Nations Human Rights Commission and other international organizations to help them trace Sirajuddin Farooqi.

