APHC-AJK expresses concern over IOK’s prevailing situation

Islamabad, January 24 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter at a meeting in Islamabad, today, expressed serious concern over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir.

The participants of the meeting said that the Indian troops were committing the worst kind of atrocities in the occupied territory. They denounced the continued lockdown and curbs on media by the Indian government since it repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5 last year.

participants of the meeting paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the massacres carried out by Indian troops in Sopore on January 6, 1993, in Gaw Kadal on January 21, 1990, in Handwara on January 25, 1990, in Ganderbal January 25, 1998 and in Kupwara on January 27, 1994. They also expressed solidarity and sympathy with the aggrieved families and said that the martyrs’ sacrifices would not be allowed go waste.

meeting was attended by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Majeed Mir, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Abdul Majeed Malik, Shamima Shawl, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Haji Sultan Butt, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Nazeer Ahmad Karnai, Advocate Pervez Ahmad, Mian Muzaffar and Imtiaz Wani.

Like this: Like Loading...