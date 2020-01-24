Gilani appeals Kashmiris to observe Black Day on January 26

Srinagar, January 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has appealed to the Kashmiris living all over the world to observe Indian Republic Day, the January 26, as Black Day.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said democracy is the name of respecting the aspirations and opinion of people but the fact is India, in the garb of so-called democracy, has always suppressed the Kashmiris’ aspirations and has kept them under illegal military occupation for the last over 72 years.

Rejecting the continued military siege and curbs on media in the occupied territory on 173rd consecutive day, today, the APHC Chairman strongly condemned it. He said that the massacre carried out by the Indian troops in the months of January in 1990s exposed the real face of Indian democracy.

Syed Ali Gilani deplored that the mass killing committed by the troops in Sopore on January 6, 1993, in Gaw Kadal on January 21, 1990, in Handwara on January 25, 1990, in Ganderbal on January 25, 1998 and in Kupwara on January 27, 1994 are a blot on India’s so-called democratic face and the human history would never forget these tragedies.

He said that the steadfastness of Kashmiris was a clear message to India that freedom sentiment could not be suppressed through the use of brute force and other cheap tactics. He reiterated that no compromise would be made on the right to self-determination and liberation struggle would continue till complete success.

He also paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops and expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved families and said that their blood would not be allowed to go waste.

Like this: Like Loading...