PM: US, UN intervention needed on Kashmir issue

Davos, Jan 24 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again called upon US President Donald Trump and the United Nations to intervene for resolution of outstanding Kashmir dispute.

In an interview with CNBC, he said that Kashmir is a far more serious problem than the people and the world realise.

Khan said that India has been taken over by an “extremist” ideology which is called Hindutva or the RSS.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a life member of this outfit.

Referring to the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, the prime minister said 8mn people have been put under siege there since August 5 last year.

The Indian forces have picked up thousands of Kashmiri teenagers and arrested their political leaders.

Khan said it is a serious situation and reiterated his warning that this could potentially spill over into a conflict between the two nuclear armed countries.

When asked about the US-Iran tension, the prime minister stressed that war is not a solution to any problem.

He warned that a conflict with Iran will be disastrous for the developing countries as it will cause oil prices to shoot up.

Khan said that the sensible way forward is dialogue.

The prime minister also made it clear that Pakistan will only be partner in peace.

He reminded the audience that Pakistan suffered heavily, both in terms of human and material losses, in the war on terrorism.

Khan said that Pakistan is now a safe country and ready for business.

Hailing the sacrifices rendered by members of the security forces in the war on terrorism, he said Pakistan has disarmed the militias and rehabilitated them.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warned that deterioration of the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir or a conflict in South Asia will leave negative impact on the regional economy.

In a statement, he said that Prime Minister Khan has effectively and forcefully presented its stance on important matters.

He also said that US President Trump has expressed willingness to visit Pakistan.

He said the US president considers Pakistan an important country and that he wants to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

