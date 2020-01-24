World’s attention towards grim HR situation in IOK sought

Srinagar, January 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has sought urgent attention of the world community towards the grim human rights situation in the territory.

The JKNF at a meeting held in Srinagar, today, said that the human rights violations and continued atrocities perpetrated by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir had posed a threat to the peace of the region.

The participants of the meeting expressed grave concerns over the prevailing humanitarian crisis in the territory. The crippling restrictions and unrelenting military siege by Indian authorities have turned the Kashmir valley into a living hell for its residents, they added.

They said that curbs on media had made it impossible for the world to know the extent of economic losses and the massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupational forces.

The participants pointed out that a new cycle of violence had plunged occupied Kashmir into a quagmire of chaos and uncertainty. “India, on one hand, pedals its normalcy narrative shamelessly, while on the other, Hurriyat leaders, human rights activists and members of civil society continue to rot in different jails of India,” they deplored.

They also raised serious concern over the continued illegal detention of party Chairman, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, and other Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement issued in Islamabad deplored that the Indian troops were arresting Kashmiri youth in the name of so-called security as the Indian Republic Day, the 26th January, was approaching.

He said that, on one side, the India government claimed normalcy in occupied Kashmir and had sent its ministers to the territory to hoodwink the world community while on the other, innocent youth were being arrested and sent to different jails.

He said that Indian forces had killed several innocent people during search operations in occupied Kashmir since the Modi-led Indian government scrapped Kashmir’s special status in August, last year.

Like this: Like Loading...