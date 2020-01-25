Abdullah Gilani, other Hurriyat AJK leaders ask Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow

Islamabad, January 25 (KMS): Hurriyat leaders have appealed to the Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the globe to mark Indian Republic Day, tomorrow, as Black Day.

APHC-AJK Convener, Syed Abdullah Gilani, in a statement in Islamabad said that India had always suppressed the Kashmiris’ aspirations through its military might. He said that the freedom sentiment of Kashmiri people could not be subdued through oppression and suppression. He said that no compromise would be made on the right to self-determination and struggle for liberation of Kashmir would continue till complete success.

The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, in his statement in Islamabad said that Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world would observe Indian Republic Day, tomorrow, as Black Day to convey a message to world that they reject Indian occupation of their soil. He strongly condemned the Indian troops’ brutal cordon and search operations on eve of Indian Republic Day in occupied Kashmir and described it frustration of the authorities.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad said that August 15 and January 26 (India’s Independence Day and Republic Day) were not the days of celebration but were the days of mourning for the people of Kashmir. He said that Indian forces’ personnel massacred thousands of Kashmiri youth but failed to suppress their resolve for freedom.

The General Secretary of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Mrs Shamima Shawl, in her statement in Islamabad said that India had committed crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir during the last 72 years. She urged the UN and other world rights organizations to impress upon India to stop the genocide of Kashmiris.

APHC-AJK leader and the Vice Chairman of JKPM, Abdul Majeed Malik, addressing a party meeting in Islamabad said that India had no right to celebrate its Republic Day on the soil of Kashmir. He said that India was a black spot in the name of democracy as it had usurped all the democratic rights including right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement in Islamabad rubbished the India’s celebration of Republic Day in occupied Kashmir, saying that it had no moral right to do so when it had been denying the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination.

