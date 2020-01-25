India has no right to celebrate its R-Day in IOK: Shabbir Shah

New Delhi, January 25 (KMS): Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah has appealed to Kashmiris living all over the world to observe Indian Republic Day, tomorrow, as Black Day.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah in his message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail urged the Kashmiri masses to observe a silent protest, tomorrow, to convey a message to the world that they reject India’s unlawful and forcible occupation of their motherland.

“The country that is grossly involved in death and destruction in Kashmir and holding millions of Kashmiris hostage at the gunpoint has no right to observe Republic Day,” he added.

He said, the whole world knows that India is a usurper that has always trampled the Kashmiris’ aspirations down under the jackboots besides keeping them under illegal military occupation for the last over 72 years.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah said, the Kashmiris who have offered unprecedented sacrifices during the past several decades will continue their struggle at all fronts till it reached its logical end.

