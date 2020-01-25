India’s Republic Day brings more miseries to IOK people

Indian troops, police intensify frisking, checking

Srinagar, January 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India’s Republic Day has brought more miseries to the already besieged people as Indian troops have intensified checking and frisking in Srinagar city and other parts of the territory in the name of so-called security measures.

While the Kashmir Valley remains under strict military lockdown on 174th straight day, today, Indian troops and police personnel have been deployed in strength to keep a watch on the movement of people. The forces’ personnel have set up check points on every road and chowk where commuters and pedestrians are being frisked and vehicles are checked thoroughly.

In Srinagar, all roads leading towards a cricket stadium, where the main function of 26th January is scheduled to be held, have been sealed with barbed wire and barricades have been erected around the stadium. Unprecedented arrangements have been made in and around the stadium.

A close vigil is being maintained on all vehicles and pedestrians entering the city. Police personnel can be seen carrying out surprise checking of the vehicles on the entry and exit points in the summer capital. The cops are also frisking motorcyclists and passengers of vehicles in the city. Similar reports have emerged from other parts of the territory.

The occupation authorities have ordered closure of all tuition and coaching centres as well as computer institutions.

