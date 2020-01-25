Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow

India has no right to celebrate Republic Day in IOK

Srinagar, January 25 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will observe Indian Republic Day, tomorrow, as Black Day in protest against India’s continued denial of their right to self-determination.

Call for the observance of the Black Day has been given by the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Mir Shahid Saleem. The day will be marked with a complete strike and protests in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals. This year, the observance of the Black Day is also aimed at registering protest against the continued lockdown of occupied Kashmir imposed by India since August 5, last year.

The Hurriyat leaders in their statements and messages said that India was not a real democratic country as it had been suppressing the Kashmiris’ voice through military might for the past over seven decades. They said that India had no right to celebrate its Republic Day in Kashmir as it had occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, as the Kashmir Valley remains under strict military lockdown on 174th straight day, today, India’s Republic Day has brought more miseries to the already besieged people. The occupation authorities have taken strict measures in the name of so-called security across the territory, especially in Srinagar. Heavy contingents of Indian police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Srinagar and other towns of Kashmir to prevent anti-India demonstrations on the day. Random crackdowns are being carried out and commuters are subjected to vigorous screening. All roads leading to a cricket stadium at Sonawar, the main venue of official function in Srinagar, have been barricaded.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district, today. Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League and Jammu and Kashmir Students Organization held protests in Srinagar against the continued lockdown imposed by India in the occupied territory.

Recently released from an Uttar Pradesh Jail, former President of Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Nazir Ahmad Ronga, in an interview in Srinagar said that the Indian judiciary was under challenge. He said that the illegally detained Kashmiri lawyers should be released to defend the petition they filed against the repeal of special status of Kashmir by the Indian government

APHC-AJK Convener, Syed Abdullah Gilani, and other leaders including Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Abdul Majeed Malik, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shameem Shawl and Zahid Ashraf, and the Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed, in their statements said, India’s brutalities in occupied Kashmir belie its claim of being the largest democracy of the world. They urged the world community to impress upon New Delhi to fulfill its promise of giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

