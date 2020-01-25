Kashmiris urged to mark Jan 26 as Black Day

Jammu, January 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has urged the Kashmiri people to observe January 26, Indian Republic Day, as Black Day in protest against India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu said, as India celebrates its Republic Day, people of occupied Kashmir are living under the worst lockdown for the past over five months.

He said, there has been an unprecedented increase in the human rights violations as the territory has been turned into a jail where people are facing humanitarian crisis.

Mir Shahid Saleem urged the Kashmiris across the world to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day to send the message to New Delhi that they reject its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir.

