Modi govt’s fascism exposes Indian democracy: Ali Raza Syed

Brussels, January 25 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has said that the fascism of Modi government has exposed the so-called democratic face of India.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels on the eve of Indian Republic Day, said that India, which snatched basic democratic rights of the people of occupied Kashmir for over seven decades, was a fake democracy.

It is important to mention that Kashmiris on the both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observe the Indian Republic Day on 26th January as Black Day every year to give message to the world that India is not a true democratic country as it has usurped the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people for the past over seven decades.

He said, India is a fake democratic country. “Indian atrocities in Kashmir are not acceptable for any democratic and civilized society. India is the so-called biggest democracy of the world because it is ruthlessly suppressing the democratic rights of Kashmiris and continuously killing the innocent Kashmiri youth as well,” he added.

He said that occupied Kashmir had been facing constant siege for last over five months when the Modi-led Indian communal government scrapped Kashmir’s special status in August last year. He said, peace in the region is linked to the peace in Kashmir.

The KCEU Chairman said, now not only Kashmiris but minorities and secular and moderate people of India are also protesting against the aggressive behavior of Modi’s government, which keeps the people under oppression through new amendments in the Indian Constitution.

Ali Raza Syed said, recently an Indian military general said, India intends to set up camps to keep in detention the minor children and youth of Kashmir under the garb of deradicalization. He said, Kashmir children and youth can be tortured to extra-judicial death in these Nazi type detention camps.

He appealed to the international community to impress upon India to fulfill its promise for giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

