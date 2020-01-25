PM Imran warns world of danger of war in IOJK region

Davos, Jan 25 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday again warned the world of the danger of an allout war in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir region.

In an interview with the BBC on Friday, he said, “If something goes wrong, it will have implications far beyond the subcontinent. India is going the wrong way and it is my duty to inform a forum that was set up after World War II to prevent a war from happening anywhere. Elsewhere, there is no danger of war like in Kashmir.” Imran Khan said that this is not just about Kashmir but around 20 million Muslims are in danger of being declared illegal due to two laws of the Citizenship and Registration Act in India. The prime minister said that India has violated the UN resolutions and the Shimla Agreement, adding that over 8 million innocent Kashmiris were under siege since August 5.

To a question, he said that the issue could become worse if European Union, United Nations or the United States didn’t intervene.

The premier went on to say that extremist ideology RSS has taken over nucleararmed India and RSS was founded in 1925 under the influence of the Nazi Party, adding that the same extremist ideology killed Mahatma Gandhi, but alas, same ideology has taken over India. Regarding Pakistan’s economy, Imran Khan said his government inherited the worst economic crisis in the history with biggest current account deficit and fiscal deficit, however, the country’s economy has stabilized following tough decisions taken by his government.

To another question regarding US-Iran tensions, Imran Khan said that the military conflict between the two countries will have disastrous consequences on Pakistan. “Pakistan is already affected by the war in Afghanistan,” he said. On Wednesday, the prime minister said he has told US President Donald Trump that a war with Iran would have disastrous consequences. Asked whether Trump agreed with him, Khan said the US President did not say anything but he probably understood what he meant. “Afghanistan is yet to be resolved and Iran would be much bigger (if war starts),” Khan said. “If there is conflict between Iran and the Western world it will be a disaster – it will cause poverty in the world – and who knows how long it may go on. In my opinion it would be insanity,” Khan said. On the other hand, US President Trump said that it is an honour to meet PM Imran with whom he is going to discuss trade and many other issues. He emphasized on the trade and called it of “paramount importance”.

President Trump again offered to play the role of a mediator between Pakistan and India on the matter of Kashmir and said the US is keeping a “close watch” on the matter. “What’s going on between Pakistan and India … if we can help, we certainly will be willing to. We have been watching it very closely and it’s an honour to be here with my friend,” he added. “The Pakistan-India conflict is a very big issue for us in Pakistan and we expect the US to always play its part in de-escalating the tensions, because no other country can,” PM Imran said, adding that he will continue to play his role for peace in the region.

