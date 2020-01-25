PM urges Pakistanis to take to streets on Kashmir Day

Islamabad, Jan 25 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon Pakistanis living in the country and abroad to take to the streets on February 5, Kashmir Day, in support of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), who have been living under a complete lockdown since August 5 when New Delhi revoked the valley’s semi-autonomous status.

He made the appeal a day after Foreign Minster Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced a vigorous campaign to effectively highlight the Kashmir cause.

“I want Pakistanis at home and abroad to come out on 5th Feb in support of the 8 million Kashmiris who have been besieged by 900k Indian soldiers for almost 6 months by the fascist racist Modi regime,” the premier tweeted on Friday.

The foreign minister had announced that the government would initiate the Kashmir campaign from January 25, which will continue till February 5 to express the solidarity with the “oppressed” people of the occupied valley.

As part of the initiative, PM Imran would address the AJK legislative assembly, as well as a public gathering in Muzaffarabad on Kashmir Day.

