Sikh organizations hold anti-India demos in Amritsar

Amritsar (Indian Punjab), January 25 (KMS): Sikh organizations in Amritsar city of Indian Punjab organized demonstrations against the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and recent anti-minorities moves in India by the Modi government.

A large number of protesters from all communities took to the streets in Amritsar and chanted slogans against Modi, RSS and BJP. The protesters raised strong voice in support of the Kashmir cause.

They shouted slogans like “Free Gilani”, “Free Hurriyat leaders”, “Free Yasin Malik”, “Stop state dictatorship in Kashmir”, “Stop shutting voice of Kashmiris by booking them under black law Public Safety Act”.

