APHC-AJK holds protest rallies in Islamabad, Lahore

Islamabad, January 26 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, today, held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to mark the Indian Republic Day as Black Day.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-India slogans. They raised high-pitched slogans against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders addressing the protest demonstration said that India had no right to celebrate its Republic Day in occupied Kashmir as it had occupied it through military might and against the will of the Kashmiris people.

They denounced the Modi-led Indian government for scrapping the special status of Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories on August 5, last year. They said that since then India had imposed military siege and curbs on media and turned the territory into a military garrison.

The leaders said that the purpose of repeal of Kashmir’s special status was to change its demography by settling non Kashmiris in the territory. They said that Kashmiris had pledged to foil all Indian tactics and conspiracies and would render every kind of sacrifice to get rid of Indian bondages.

The Hurriyat leaders said that the Indian moves had converted the entire Jammu and Kashmir into a big prison. They said that the authorities had arrested Hurriyat leaders and activists and sent them to jails of India and the territory. They said that India had applied every tactic to weaken freedom sentiment of Kashmiris but would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

They demanded of the Pakistan government to further accelerate its efforts at international level against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. They said that India should read writing on the wall as the people of Kashmir would not withdraw from their principled stance. They said that Kashmiris had given unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which would not be allowed to go waste.

They on the occasion also condemned the statement of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in which he said that Kashmiris could be shipped off to ‘deradicalization camps’.

They also demanded of the United Nations and the international community to play role in stooping Kashmiris genocide and put pressure on India to give up its military policy in occupied Kashmir and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to UN Kashmir resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

A protest rally organized by APHC-AJK was also held outside Lahore Press Club to condemn the forced occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India. The protest rally was led by APHC-AJK leader, Engineer Mushtaq Mahmood. Addressing the participants, Engineer Mushtaq said that India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in occupied Kashmir where it has violated all democratic rights of the people.

The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK), today, held a protest demonstration in front of Press Club Islamabad to mark the Indian Republic Day as Black Day.

