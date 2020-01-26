‘India occupied Kashmir against Kashmiris’ aspirations’

Srinagar, January 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have said that India in October 1947 occupied Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiris; therefore, it should not celebrate its Republic Day in the territory.

APHC leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Chairman, Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said that since 1947 India had been treating Kashmir as its colony and Kashmiri people its slaves who had no human rights.

He said that the first Indian Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, went to the United Nations and pledged to hold a referendum and provide people of Kashmir a chance to determine their future. He said Indian leaders repeated the pledge in Indian Parliament and even at Lal Chowk in Srinagar in front of thousands of Kashmiris but after the passage of seven decades the commitment remained unfulfilled.

The spokesman for Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had been suppressing the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for last over 70 years but is celebrating its Republic Day which is condemnable. He said that India had besieged the people of Kashmir and imposed curbs on media when it revoked special status of Kashmir in August last year due to which the people were facing severe hardships.

