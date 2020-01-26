Indian General awarded for killing Kashmiris

Srinagar, January 26 (KMS): Indian Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps Commander, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal on the occasion of Republic Day for killing innocent Kashmiris, especially in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 in the Kashmir valley.

A senior army official at the Chinar Corps in Srinagar said, his tenure saw a number of Kashmiri youth getting ‘neutralised’ and the Hurriyat leadership “was specifically targeted to bring peace to the Valley.”

Lt Gen Dhillon had also launched ‘Operation Mothers’ through which he and his field commanders harassed and intimidated the mothers of the youth in the Kashmir valley to force them for handover of their hiding children to the Indian forces.

