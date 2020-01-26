India’s Republic Day brought deaths, destruction to Kashmiris

Srinagar, January 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the month of January, particularly its last decade, in which India celebrates its Republic Day has always brought deaths and destruction to the people of the territory over the past 30 years.

The notorious Kapwara massacre was carried out by the occupational Indian army in the same month, on January 27, 1994, when 27 innocent Kashmiris were martyred in indiscriminate firing by the troops in the town.

The detail of the tragedy is, on January 27, 1994, the troops opened fire on shopkeepers, customers and passers-by in Kupwara town. As many as 27 innocent Kashmiris were martyred in the indiscriminate firing by the troops.

On the evening of January 25, 1994, the troops had threatened the people of the town with serious consequences if they observed strike on the Republic Day of India on January 26 and did not open their shops. However, like other areas of occupied Kashmir, the Republic Day of India was observed as Black Day in Kupwara, and the shopkeepers of the town closed their shops and observed shutdown strike. Their action agitated the Indian soldiers who fired on them the next day. The families of the martyrs are waiting justice even despite 26 years has elapsed the human tragedy.

The month of January is, by the way, filled with the tragic events of the killing of the innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops. Over 60 people were martyred when the troops went berserk and opened fire on people in Sopore town on January 6, 1993 and set on fire more than 400 structures including houses and shops. On January 21, 1990, more than 50 people were martyred and hundreds injured when the troops opened fire on peaceful protesters in Gaukadal, Srinagar. The martyrs were protesting against the molestation of women by the Indian forces. The incident took place just two days after when notorious Governor Jagmohan took oath of his office for the second time.

On January 25, 1990, nineteen more people were killed in Handwara when Indian troops opened fire on them. They were protesting against the Gaukada massacre.

Instead of giving justice to the victim families in Kashmir, the troops involved in heinous murders were awarded with medals and perks and privileges, which exposes the real face of the world’s largest so-called democracy.

