India’s Republic Day is farce: Farooq Rehmani

Islamabad, January 26 (KMS): The Republican Day of India has degenerated into a farce because of the regime’s persistently flouting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and treatment with the minorities especially the Muslim community, observed Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League in a statement.

He said that not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also the minorities including the Muslims of India were observing the Day as Black Day to protest against wave of Hindutva repression and reprisal unleashed by the Modi regime in the form of repeal of Kashmri’s special status and adopting anti citizenship laws to declare over 100 million Muslims as foreigners in India.

He stated the Kashmiris in the occupied territory or living outside of it would organise protest demonstrations and make pledge to continue their freedom struggle till the Indian troops are withdrawn from the occupied territory.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani reminded the world of continuous killings, custodial deaths, forcible disappearances, judicial murders, large-scale detentions, abductions of children and youth, women molestations, gang rapes, blinding of youth across the territory during the last 30 years and in particular in last over five months of lockdown and called upon the World Body not to only deploy additional military observers along the LoC to monitor India’s violations but at the same time intervene in the territory to focus on imposing a peaceful solution of the dispute according to the UN resolutions.

He further declared in unequivocal terms that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would uphold the torch of freedom and right to self-determination high in all circumstances come what may.

