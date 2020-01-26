Kashmiris mark Indian Republic Day as Black Day

Month of January brought deaths, destruction

Srinagar, January 26 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed India’s Republic Day, the 26th January, as Black Day, today, to impress upon the world to take notice of India’s continued denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

Call for the observance of the Black Day was given by the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Hilal Ahmad War and Mir Shahid Saleem. This year, the observance of the Black Day is also aimed at registering protest against the continued military siege and lockdown of occupied Kashmir, which entered 175th day, today.

The day was marked by a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and world capitals. The curfew-like restrictions, imposed in the name of security, further added miseries to the already besieged people. All roads leading to the cricket stadium in Sonawar, the main venue of official function in Srinagar, were sealed. The Indian forces also used quad copter drones fitted with cameras for surveillance around the stadium.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was not a real democratic country as it had been suppressing the Kashmiris’ voice through military might for the past over 72 years.

Hurriyat leaders, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War and Muhammad Shafi Lone in their statements in Srinagar said that no law could justify the presence of Indian troops in the occupied territory. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir Warseen-e-Shuhada also resented India’s Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, today, held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to mark the Indian Republic Day as Black Day. The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-India slogans. A number of black balloons filled with gas were released on the occasion. A protest rally organized by APHC-AJK was held outside Lahore Press Club to condemn the forced occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India. The rally was led by APHC-AJK leader, Engineer Mushtaq Mahmood. Another rally led by Pirpanjal Peace Foundation Convener Mahmood Qureshi Advocate was taken out in Kotli, Azad Kashmir.

Hurriyat AJK leaders and representatives including Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Altaf Ahmad Butt, Abdul Majid Mir, Imtiaz Wani and Mushtaq Ahmad Butt in their statements in Islamabad said that India being illegal occupier of Kashmir had no right to celebrate its Republic Day in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the month of January in which India celebrates its Republic Day, has been a month of mass massacres. On January 21, 1990, more than 50 people were martyred and hundreds injured when the troops opened fire on peaceful protesters in Gawkadal, Srinagar. A few days later, on January 25, 1990, nineteen more people were killed, this time, in Handwara when the troops sprayed bullets on the people protesting against the Gawkadal massacre.

On January 6, 1993, over 60 Kashmiris were martyred after the troops went berserk and opened fire on protesters in Sopore town. On January 27, 1994, the notorious Kupwara massacre was carried out by the killer Indian army soldiers. 27 innocent Kashmiris including shopkeepers and passers-by fell to indiscriminate firing. Instead of justice to the victim families, the troops involved in heinous murders are awarded with medals and promotions on the India’s Republic Day.

