Amid unrest constitution, democracy in danger: Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi, January 27 (KMS): Former Indian Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha has said that Indian constitution and democracy are in danger as attempts are being made to divide the country on religious lines.

Sinha, who is presently on a 3000 kilometer Gandhi Peace March, talking to reporters in Lucknow, said, “We are out to spread the message of peace and non-violence. The reason we decided to take out a Yatra is because the country’s Constitution, its democracy is in danger. There appears to be great unrest. The farmers are unhappy and there are protests everywhere.”

He further said: “Hatred for each other is growing among the masses and this needs to be checked. In a democracy, each of us has a right to be heard. If the people are unhappy over something the government needs to hear them.”

Sinha had begun his peace march with his supporters on January 9 from Mumbai. So far he has covered Rajasthan, Haryana and now Uttar Pradesh. The Yatra will conclude at Rajghat in Delhi on January 30.

