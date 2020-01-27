Anti-India rally held in Bagh, AJK

Muzaffarabad, January 27 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panchal Freedom Movement organized a protest rally in Bagh, Azad Kashmir, to denounce India’s celebrations of its Republic Day in occupied Kashmir.

The rally was led by Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panchal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Muhammad Imran and was attended by representatives of the Kashmiri refugees including Jammu and Kashmir Refugee Camp Bagh President Mohammad Shafi Kashmiri, Farooq Butt, Abdul Latif Lone and Chaudhry Abdul Wahid.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Qazi Imran said that India had no right to celebrate the day in occupied Kashmir as it has Illegally occupied the territory. He added that India has besieged eight million Kashmiri population since August 5, last year. He appealed to the UN and other rights organizations to pressure India to end curfew in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

