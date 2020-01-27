European Parliament to vote on Kashmir, CAA

Brussels, January 27 (KMS): EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borell will deliver a statement on India’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 on January 29, 2020.

Resolutions that urge an end to curbs could have a deep impact on ties between India and the European Union.

The draft resolutions (numbering from B9-0077/2020 to B9-0082/2020) are due to be taken up during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels on January 29 for discussion and January 30 for a vote.

The European Commission Vice-President/High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (HR/VP) Josep Borell will first deliver a statement on “India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019”, the published plenary agenda says. The EU parliament had discussed developments in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in September 2019, but had not ended in a vote.

The current resolutions, each of which focuses mainly on the CAA, will be introduced by six different political groups representing a total of 626 of the total 751 members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

In their recommendations to the European Council and to Mr. Borell, the MEP groups have condemned Indian state actions that have resulted in the loss of life of anti-CAA protesters, and called on the government to lift restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, reconsider the Citizenship Act, “in the spirit of equality and non-discrimination and in the light of its international obligations”, and to “engage with the protestors”.

There are reports that a visit by European Union envoys to occupied Jammu and Kashmir that has been discussed for several weeks has now been put off until March this year, after the EU-India summit is held on March 13.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs declined an official comment on the resolutions, which could have a deep impact on ties between India and the European Union.

