‘If CAA leads …, then Jinnah’s victory is complete’: Congress MP

New Delhi, January 27 (KMS): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said that if the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) leads to the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), then Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s victory is complete.

Speaking at a panel discussion during a literature festival in Jaipur, the Congress leader said, “From wherever Jinnah is, he would say he was right that Muslims deserve a separate nation because Hindus can’t be just towards Muslims.”

When asked about his reported remark that ‘CAA implementation would be fulfillment of Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory, the Thiruvannanthpuram MP said, “I would not say Jinnah has won but he is winning.”

“If CAA would lead to NPR & NRC that would pursue the same line. If that happens, you can say that Jinnah’s victory is complete. From wherever Jinnah is, he would say he was right that Muslims deserve a separate nation because Hindus can’t be just towards Muslims,” he further added.

Like this: Like Loading...