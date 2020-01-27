Kashmiris rejected India’s illegal occupation: APHC

IOK continues to reel under military siege on 176th day

Srinagar, January 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the observance of the India’s Republic Day as a black day, yesterday, by the Kashmiris all over the world has once again proved that the people of the disputed territory reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, emphasized that the Kashmiri people were determined to continue their struggle till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination. The APHC also hailed the initiation of six resolutions in the European Parliament against India and in favor of the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to reel under the military siege and lockdown on 176th consecutive day, today. Amid restrictions enforced under Section 144, the people are facing growing shortage of food and medicines.

Complete shutdown was observed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, today, on the anniversary of deadly massacre carried out by Indian troops in 1994. The troops had brutally killed 27 innocent Kashmiris on this day in 1994 to punish the people for observing shutdown on 26th January, the India’s Republic Day, in the town. Shutdown was observed in Tral town to mourn the killing of a youth on Saturday.

In Paris, India’s Republic Day was observed as black day, yesterday. France-based Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Forum, Mirza Asif Jaral led the demonstration on the occasion. An anti-India protest rally was also held in Bagh, Azad Kashmir.

Over 300 eminent personalities from India, including actor Naseeruddin Shah and filmmaker Mira Nair in a joint statement released in New Delhi expressed solidarity with the students and others protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor speaking at a function in Jaipur said that if the Citizenship Amendment Act led to the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens, then it would be the com

plete victory of Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah. He said, from wherever Muhammad Ali Jinnah is, he would say he was right that Muslims deserve a separate nation because Hindus can’t be just towards Muslims.

Former Indian Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha who is presently on a 3000 kilometer Gandhi Peace March, talking to reporters in Lucknow said that Indian constitution and democracy are in danger as attempts are being made to divide the country on religious lines.

Like this: Like Loading...