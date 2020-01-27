Naseeruddin Shah among 300 signatories oppose CAA, NRC

Mumbai, January 27 (KMS): Over 300 eminent personalities from the creative and scholarly community of India, including actor Naseeruddin Shah, filmmaker Mira Nair, vocalist TM Krishna, author Amitav Ghosh and historian Romila Thapar have expressed solidarity with the students and others protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens(NRC).

The amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are a threat to the soul of India, the signatories said in a note published on Indian Cultural Forum.

“We stand in solidarity with the students and others who are protesting and speaking out against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and against the National Register of Citizens (NRC). We salute their collective cry for upholding the principles of the Constitution of India, with its promise of a plural and diverse society.”

“We are aware that we have not always lived up to that promise, and many of us have too often remained silent in the face of injustice. The gravity of this moment demands that each of us stand for our principles,” the statement read.

Writers Anita Desai, Kiran Desai, actors Ratna Patak Shah, Javed Jafferi, Nandita Das, Lillete Dubey, sociologist Ashis Nandy, activists Sohail Hashmi and Shabnam Hashmi were also among the signatories.

“The policies and actions of the present government, passed quickly through parliament and without opportunity for public dissent or open discussion, are antithetical to the principle of a secular, inclusive nation.”

“The soul of the nation is threatened. The livelihoods and statehoods of millions of our fellow Indians are at stake. Under the NRC, anyone unable to produce documentation (which, in many cases, does not exist) to prove their ancestry may be rendered stateless. Those deemed illegal through the NRC may be eligible for citizenship under the CAA, unless they are Muslim,” the statement further read.

The personalities said that contrary to the stated objective of the government, the CAA doesn’t appear to be a “benign legislation only meant to shelter persecuted minorities”.

