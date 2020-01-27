Will Siddu argue for Nalini in ‘free Kashmir’ case?

Mysore, January 27 (KMS): It is reported that former Karnataka chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to argue in favour of Nalini Balakumar who is facing sedition charges for displaying ‘Free Kashmir’ poster during a protest at University of Mysore recently.

The former chief minister, it seems, is serious about his profession, media reports said. When he was the chief minister, he had kept his legal profession under profession and is now said to be interested in getting it renewed.

It is worth mentioning here that number of lawyers defying the Mysore Bar Association’s recently passed resolution have announced to plead her case. The Bar Association had announced that none of its members would represent the journalism student, Nalini Balakumar.

