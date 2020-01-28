Concern raised over deteriorating health of Samad Inqilabi

Srinagar, January 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem Azadi has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of its Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilab, detained in Baramulla jail.

Islami Tanzeem Azadi spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the life of Abdul Samad Inqilabi, who is suffering from many ailments, is in serious danger if not properly treated.

After the arrest, it is the government’s responsibility to meet all the basic needs of a prisoner especially when he is ill and weak, he added.

The spokesman said that the Kashmiri detainees are treated very unfairly in jails in and outside the territory, and are not provided proper food and medicines.

