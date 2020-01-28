Karnataka court grants bail to ‘Free Kashmir’ victim

Mysuru, January 28 (KMS): A Karnataka city court has granted bail to Nalini Balakumar who is booked under sedition charges for displaying ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest at the University of Mysore. Other accused Maridevaiah was also granted bail.

Second Additional District and Sessions Court judge Jerald Rudolph Mendonca granted bail to Nalini and Maridevaiah under eight conditions. The court ordered to release them on bail on executing a personal bond for a sum of Rs 50,000 each with a surety.

The court observed that Nalini is entitled to anticipatory bail in the case as at this stage there were no materials to show that she has any criminal antecedents or connection with banned outfits.

“She has immediately accepted that it is she who has shown the placard and explained her stand. She is a young woman and a student and she has been co-operating with the investigation,” stated the court order.

