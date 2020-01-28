Kashmir solidarity day to be observed in befitting way:Gandapur

Islamabad, Jan 28 (KMS): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur reiterated his pledge to observe the Kashmir solidarity day in befitting manner.

Every Pakistani should stand with Kashmiri brethren on February 5 and pay tribute to the Kashmiri people who got martyred in their just freedom struggle, he said this while chairing a meeting, here, to review the arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A series of programs have been arranged in connection with the day to convey a strong message across the globe that people of the occupied valley must be given their right to self determination according to United Nations Security Council resolutions, he added.

Referring to the worsening situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), minister said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go in vain.

The present government has forcefully and effectively raised the Kashmir dispute at the world level, he said, citing the Prime Minister’s announcement that he was the ambassador of Kashmir and would continue to highlight the challenges being faced by Kashmiris at the hands of Indian army and paramilitary forces.

He urged all the federal and provincial institutions to make sure that all arrangements should be completed on time to observe the day.

Special campaigns containing Kashmir material would be run on electronic, print and social media besides broadcasting Marathon sessions on state news channel and radio Pakistan.

Live coverage of important events at national and provincial level would also be ensured and Dramas would be telecast portraying Kashmir history, struggle and heroes.

The educational institutes would organize essay writing competitions and debates on Kashmir cause to sensitize the students about the day.

All the art galleries across the provinces would arrange exhibitions on Kashmir movement to highlight the issue among the masses.

Displaying of Kashmir solidarity banner at all airports railways stations and national highways was also included in the program.

The documentaries on Kashmir freedom would be displayed on big screens at Centaurus mall and Safa gold Mall Islamabad as well as arranging of mobile digital screen vans.

Like this: Like Loading...