‘Kashmiris rendering their lives for a sacred cause’

Srinagar, January 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the Kashmiris had been rendering their lives for a great cause of freedom since 1931.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the victims of massacres of Gaw Kadal, Handwara and Kupwara carried out by Indian troops in 1990s. It said that since 1990, Indian troops had committed several mass killings but no investigation was conducted into these incidents.

The forum reiterated its demand of an impartial probe into these massacres to punish the perpetrators.

The statement urged the Kashmiris to keep the unparalleled sacrifices of their martyrs in mind and remain steadfast in their struggle to accomplish the mission of these martyrs.

