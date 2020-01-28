KP to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Peshawar, Jan 28 (KMS): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to mark 5th February 2020 — Kashmir Solidarity Day — in a befitting manner to show full commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Photos exhibitions will be arranged at art galleries and art councils to highlight the struggle of Kashmiris. Documentaries on the Kashmir cause will be screened, especially focusing on the violations of human rights in the Occupied Kashmir, said an official handout.

