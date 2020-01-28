PNCA pays tribute to Kashmir struggle

Islamabad, Jan 28 (KMS): Kashmiri artists exposed the cunning face of Indian Spying Agency, RAW, and highlighted its clandestine activities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and different areas of Pakistan in a play ‘PAKISTAN KA BETA’ staged here at PNCA auditorium.

The play, being arranged by PNCA in connection with Kashmir Solidary Day (Feb, 5) is written by Ishtiaq Aatish was first staged in 1988 in Liaquat Memorial Hall, Rawalpindi.

The artists skillfully presented the network of RAW and their missions in Pakistan and how they try to take advantage of frustrated youth and using them to tarnish the social fabric.

To achieve this purpose, how they create differences between different communities and mobilizing them to fight with each other.

However, the patriotic people never let them to succeed in their planning and has always remained loyal to their religion and country.

The play ended posing a question to the international community as to why it does not play due role in resolving the outstanding dispute according to the UN Charter.

The other event of the evening was ‘Sada-e-Kashmir’, a skit on Kashmiri struggle by Syed Ali Asghar Masoom.

Instrumentalists also presented the Kashmiri folk music. Kashmiri dance ‘MAHI KASHMIR DEA’ was presented by the NPAG Group.

Like this: Like Loading...