“There is genocide in occupied Jammu & Kashmir”, say speakers

London, January 28 (KMS): Kashmir Youth Assembly (KYA) under the patronage of Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) organised an inter-active dialogue – “Democratic order for People of Jammu & Kashmir” linking it with peoples “right to self– determination”.

The event coincided with India’s Republic Day, largely observed by Kashmiris and their sympathisers all over the world as a “BlackDay” said a press release by OKC.

Prof Nazir A Shawl, executive constituent member of the OKC, moderated the proceedings. In his opening remarks Prof Shawl stated that we need to retrospectively analyse the situation in and around Kashmir.

He hoped that this meeting will go beyond the diplomatic drills and concretely address the difficult scenarios scattered to address the traumatic repression let loose by autars of Hindutva in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Prof Shawl believes that Kashmiris need a whiff of fresh air and fruit of their struggle by choosing a settled political future by exercising their unfettered will. In conclusion Prof Shawl demonstrated his anguish at the deradicalisation expression used by General Rawat (the Indian Army Chief) which is very dangerous and the intent being quite explicit. He remarked that this means Indian state is contemplating demographic change in occupied Kashmir through genocide and lockdown scenario.

Shaista Sofi of Youth Movement recalled that the 5 August 2019 abrogation resulted in complete lock-down (including electronic communication of Kashmir) but the masses of India did not react to it until the laws such as the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) were introduced by the Modi fascist government to which massive resentment is demonstrated all over India and people of India now have realised the horrific plight encountered by the people of Jammu & Kashmir. She highlighted the crimes against humanity perpetrated by Indian armed forces particularly sexual violence against Kashmiri women and girls. Shaista Sofi reminded the diaspora of their responsibility to stand resolute with their brethren of the occupied Jammu &Kashmir.

Graham Williamson of Nations without States remarked that the 5 August 2019 abrogation has raised awareness concerning the Kashmir issue and the human rights challenges faced there. But he believes that the desired results have not been forthcoming. Mr Williamson suggested that the Kashmiri diaspora need to create awareness within non–Kashmiris. “In view of current growing dissent in India and growing awareness on Kashmir, this opportunity should be utilized to the maximum and that will yield results”, Mr Williamson added.

Mohammed Altaf Khan, Deputy Lord Mayor of Oxford highlighted the work that has been accomplished at the Oxford Council including a motion on the human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir. He opined that India being a major trading partner in the world community that leads to slow response from certain quarters but nonetheless like–minded Indians believe in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. Mohammed Altaf Khan concluded by stating that the Kashmiri leadership need to get engaged with think tanks, policy makers and inter–governmental organisations.

Barrister Abudl Majid Tramboo, executive constituent member of the OKC in his intervention declared – “There is Genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir which ever angle one would look at; may it be killings, or injury, maiming, blinding or sexual violence inflicted by the Indian perpetrators upon Kashmiris”.

He stated that the work is already underway to raise the “genocide” of Kashmiris at every international fora particularly at the forums where results are expected. Barrister Tramboo further highlighted the Kashmiri detainees held at the various Indian jails particularly the ones at the infamous Tihar Jail at New Delhi. He shared his fear with others who believe that the Kashmiri leadership detained at the Tihar Jail such as Mohammad Yasin Malik (chairman JKLF), Shabir Ahmad Shah (President JKDFP), Asiya Andrabi (Leader– Dukhtaran-e-Millat) and Nayeem Ahmed Khan (President JKNF) are at risk of physical harm.

Contributions were received from the floor including from Inayat Ullah Andrabi, Shahid Iqbal, Zafar Qureshi and Dr Mahmood Riaz.

The interactive dialogue was opened by Zubair Awan, President KYA by welcoming all the participants and concluded by Yasir Ahmed, Secretary General KYA by thanking everyone.

