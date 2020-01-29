Don’t increase stateless people; Luxembourg to India

New Delhi, January 29 (KMS): As concerns over India’s new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) increase, Luxembourg, a European Union member, has asked New Delhi to “do everything” to not increase stateless people.

This was conveyed by visiting Luxembourg Foreign Minister, Jean Asselborn, during talks with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar.

“What I said to the minister (Jaishankar) is ‘do everything you can do to not increase stateless people’. That is something that we have to fight against. Rest concerns India,” Asselborn said during an interactive session at India International Centre in New Delhi.

The new constitutional provisions of CAA and NRC have excluded millions of people particularly Muslims from the Indian citizenship.

Like this: Like Loading...