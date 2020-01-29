EU Committees urged not to ignore grim IOK situation

London, January 29 (KMS): Richard Corbett and Anthea Mcintyre, Members of European Parliament and Co-Chairs of the Friends of Kashmir wrote a letter to the chairs of the European Parliamentary Committees on Foreign Affairs and Human Rights, Mr McAllister MEP, and Ms Arena MEP, and apprised them of the prevailing grim situation in occupied Kashmir.

Richard Corbett and Anthea Mcintyre in the letter wrote that it is primarily up to these committees to ensure that the EU Parliament does not ignore the situation in Kashmir as people there are still awaiting the implementation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions that offer the right to self-determination and to decide their own future through a referendum.

They further added that the situation in Kashmir drastically deteriorated last summer when India unilaterally changed the constitutional status of Kashmir, ending its autonomy after sending tens of thousands of extra troops to the area, arresting hundreds of local politicians and instituting a media blackout.

Moreover, the MEPs maintained, the UN Human Rights Report of 2018 already highlighted that the Indian army in Kashmir acts with legal impunity, facing no legal consequences for using pellet guns as a means of crowd control, and there are allegations of sexual violence, abductions and attacks on journalists. In this background, it is therefore important that the EU Parliament and these committees in particular, remain vigilant and active on this issue.

Like this: Like Loading...